BobIsDead Price Today

The live BobIsDead (DEAD) price today is $ 0, with a 2.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DEAD.

BobIsDead currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 132,734, with a circulating supply of 999.84M DEAD. During the last 24 hours, DEAD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DEAD moved +0.47% in the last hour and -13.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 78.63.

BobIsDead (DEAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 132.73K$ 132.73K $ 132.73K Volume (24H) $ 78.63$ 78.63 $ 78.63 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 132.73K$ 132.73K $ 132.73K Circulation Supply 999.84M 999.84M 999.84M Total Supply 999,839,977.1367992 999,839,977.1367992 999,839,977.1367992

The current Market Cap of BobIsDead is $ 132.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 78.63. The circulating supply of DEAD is 999.84M, with a total supply of 999839977.1367992. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 132.73K.