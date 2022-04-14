Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Fraxtal Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Fraxtal Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.0001
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.375
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
3
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 0.9999
0.00%
0.00%
-0.07%
$ 4.49B
$ 141.03K
4
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.33B
$ 23.50M
5
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.14309
-0.11%
-9.92%
+51.90%
$ 1.32B
$ 183.20M
6
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 0.999757
-0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 275.10M
$ 56.01M
7
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0.999814
0.00%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 209.98M
$ 5.13M
8
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999649
-0.03%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 111.79M
$ 5.70M
9
Renzo Restaked ETH
Renzo Restaked ETH
EZETH
$ 2,657.73
+0.28%
-0.01%
+9.06%
$ 110.64M
$ 602.15K
10
Staked Frax Ether
Staked Frax Ether
SFRXETH
$ 2,843.47
-0.08%
-0.01%
+8.49%
$ 105.71M
$ 11.99K
11
Frax Staked frxUSD
Frax Staked frxUSD
SFRXUSD
$ 1.21
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 33.60M
$ 449.04K
12
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2998
+0.20%
-2.12%
+1.28%
$ 26.49M
$ 226.11K
13
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0.296605
+0.01%
-0.02%
+1.40%
$ 15.93M
$ 175.82K
14
ynETH MAX
ynETH MAX
YNETHX
$ 2,568.7
0.00%
--
+29.45%
$ 9.81M
$ 13.61
15
Frax Price Index Share
Frax Price Index Share
FPIS
$ 0.094826
+0.19%
-0.00%
+14.15%
$ 2.74M
$ 182.00
16
dTRINITY USD
dTRINITY USD
DUSD
$ 0.998589
0.00%
0.00%
-0.07%
$ 1.19M
$ 157.34
17
OpenUSDT
OpenUSDT
OUSDT
$ 0.999928
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 784.99K
$ 1.25M
18
dTRINITY Staked dUSD
dTRINITY Staked dUSD
SDUSD
$ 1.016
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 531.90K
$ 15.26
19
Wrapped frxETH
Wrapped frxETH
WFRXETH
$ 2,446.13
+0.56%
-0.01%
+8.95%
$ 263.48K
$ 53.63K
20
Leviathan Points
Leviathan Points
SQUID
$ 0.00169743
0.00%
--
+9.95%
$ 42.44K
$ 1.03

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Fraxtal Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Fraxtal Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 20 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $90.32B.
What is the best-performing Fraxtal Ecosystem token right now?
Among Fraxtal Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, USDE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Fraxtal Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 20 Fraxtal Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Fraxtal Ecosystem tokens include USDC, LINK, USDE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Fraxtal Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Fraxtal Ecosystem tokens is approximately $90.32B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Fraxtal Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.