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The live dTRINITY Staked dUSD price today is 1.016 USD.SDUSD market cap is 531,897 USD. Track real-time SDUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live dTRINITY Staked dUSD price today is 1.016 USD.SDUSD market cap is 531,897 USD. Track real-time SDUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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dTRINITY Staked dUSD Logo

dTRINITY Staked dUSD Price (SDUSD)

Unlisted

1 SDUSD to USD Live Price:

$1.016
$1.016$1.016
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
dTRINITY Staked dUSD (SDUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:09:06 (UTC+8)

dTRINITY Staked dUSD Price Today

The live dTRINITY Staked dUSD (SDUSD) price today is $ 1.016, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SDUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.016 per SDUSD.

dTRINITY Staked dUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 531,897, with a circulating supply of 523.37K SDUSD. During the last 24 hours, SDUSD traded between $ 1.016 (low) and $ 1.017 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.095, while the all-time low was $ 0.869721.

In short-term performance, SDUSD moved -- in the last hour and +0.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.26.

dTRINITY Staked dUSD (SDUSD) Market Information

$ 531.90K
$ 531.90K$ 531.90K

$ 15.26
$ 15.26$ 15.26

$ 531.90K
$ 531.90K$ 531.90K

523.37K
523.37K 523.37K

523,374.7958516024
523,374.7958516024 523,374.7958516024

The current Market Cap of dTRINITY Staked dUSD is $ 531.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.26. The circulating supply of SDUSD is 523.37K, with a total supply of 523374.7958516024. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 531.90K.

dTRINITY Staked dUSD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.016
$ 1.016$ 1.016
24H Low
$ 1.017
$ 1.017$ 1.017
24H High

$ 1.016
$ 1.016$ 1.016

$ 1.017
$ 1.017$ 1.017

$ 1.095
$ 1.095$ 1.095

$ 0.869721
$ 0.869721$ 0.869721

--

--

+0.17%

+0.17%

Price Prediction for dTRINITY Staked dUSD

dTRINITY Staked dUSD (SDUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SDUSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
dTRINITY Staked dUSD (SDUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of dTRINITY Staked dUSD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price dTRINITY Staked dUSD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SDUSD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking dTRINITY Staked dUSD Price Prediction.

What is dTRINITY Staked dUSD (SDUSD)

dTRINITY is the world's first subsidized stablecoin protocol—a new DeFi primitive designed to supercharge on-chain credit markets.

The protocol features a suite of decentralized stablecoins—each fully backed by exogenous, yield-bearing reserves. Unlike traditional models that reward passive holders or stakers on the supply side, dTRINITY redirects reserve earnings to stablecoin borrowers on the demand side—effectively paying users to borrow. This novel mechanism creates a higher supply-demand equilibrium, unlocking greater yields and capital efficiency for stablecoin users.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

dTRINITY Staked dUSD (SDUSD) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemFraxtal EcosystemLiquid Staking Tokens

About dTRINITY Staked dUSD

What is dTRINITY Staked dUSD's current price?

dTRINITY Staked dUSD trades at $1.016, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of SDUSD?

With a market cap of $531897, SDUSD is ranked #-- globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does dTRINITY Staked dUSD generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of SDUSD?

There are 523374.7958516024 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

dTRINITY Staked dUSD fluctuated between $1.016 and $1.017, reflecting daily volatility.

How does dTRINITY Staked dUSD compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $1.095, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence SDUSD?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Liquid Staking Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem,Fraxtal Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Stablecoin category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does SDUSD behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About dTRINITY Staked dUSD

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:09:06 (UTC+8)

dTRINITY Staked dUSD (SDUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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