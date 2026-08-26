dTRINITY Staked dUSD Price Today

The live dTRINITY Staked dUSD (SDUSD) price today is $ 1.016, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SDUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.016 per SDUSD.

dTRINITY Staked dUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 531,897, with a circulating supply of 523.37K SDUSD. During the last 24 hours, SDUSD traded between $ 1.016 (low) and $ 1.017 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.095, while the all-time low was $ 0.869721.

In short-term performance, SDUSD moved -- in the last hour and +0.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.26.

dTRINITY Staked dUSD (SDUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 531.90K$ 531.90K $ 531.90K Volume (24H) $ 15.26$ 15.26 $ 15.26 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 531.90K$ 531.90K $ 531.90K Circulation Supply 523.37K 523.37K 523.37K Total Supply 523,374.7958516024 523,374.7958516024 523,374.7958516024

The current Market Cap of dTRINITY Staked dUSD is $ 531.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.26. The circulating supply of SDUSD is 523.37K, with a total supply of 523374.7958516024. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 531.90K.