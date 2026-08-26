ViFoxCoin Price Today

The live ViFoxCoin (VFX) price today is $ 1.1, with a 1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current VFX to USD conversion rate is $ 1.1 per VFX.

ViFoxCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 10,925,894, with a circulating supply of 9.92M VFX. During the last 24 hours, VFX traded between $ 1.093 (low) and $ 1.11 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.2, while the all-time low was $ 0.671625.

In short-term performance, VFX moved +0.19% in the last hour and +9.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 894.80.

ViFoxCoin (VFX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.93M$ 10.93M $ 10.93M Volume (24H) $ 894.80$ 894.80 $ 894.80 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.93M$ 10.93M $ 10.93M Circulation Supply 9.92M 9.92M 9.92M Total Supply 9,916,917.363 9,916,917.363 9,916,917.363

The current Market Cap of ViFoxCoin is $ 10.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 894.80. The circulating supply of VFX is 9.92M, with a total supply of 9916917.363. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.93M.