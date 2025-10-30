roule token (ROUL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00396184 $ 0.00396184 $ 0.00396184 24H Low $ 0.00406271 $ 0.00406271 $ 0.00406271 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00396184$ 0.00396184 $ 0.00396184 24H High $ 0.00406271$ 0.00406271 $ 0.00406271 All Time High $ 0.00858746$ 0.00858746 $ 0.00858746 Lowest Price $ 0.00109265$ 0.00109265 $ 0.00109265 Price Change (1H) -0.48% Price Change (1D) +0.14% Price Change (7D) +5.51% Price Change (7D) +5.51%

roule token (ROUL) real-time price is $0.00401497. Over the past 24 hours, ROUL traded between a low of $ 0.00396184 and a high of $ 0.00406271, showing active market volatility. ROUL's all-time high price is $ 0.00858746, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00109265.

In terms of short-term performance, ROUL has changed by -0.48% over the past hour, +0.14% over 24 hours, and +5.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

roule token (ROUL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 290.11K$ 290.11K $ 290.11K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 401.11K$ 401.11K $ 401.11K Circulation Supply 72.33M 72.33M 72.33M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of roule token is $ 290.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROUL is 72.33M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 401.11K.