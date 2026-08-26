Lucrar Price Today

The live Lucrar (LCR) price today is $ 0.133966, with a 3.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current LCR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.133966 per LCR.

Lucrar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 362,807, with a circulating supply of 2.71M LCR. During the last 24 hours, LCR traded between $ 0.1332 (low) and $ 0.13937 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.183729, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LCR moved -0.42% in the last hour and +13.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 637.20.

Lucrar (LCR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 362.81K$ 362.81K $ 362.81K Volume (24H) $ 637.20$ 637.20 $ 637.20 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.39M$ 13.39M $ 13.39M Circulation Supply 2.71M 2.71M 2.71M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lucrar is $ 362.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 637.20. The circulating supply of LCR is 2.71M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.39M.