AgentLISA Price Today

The live AgentLISA (LISA) price today is $ 0.00104501, with a 10.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current LISA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00104501 per LISA.

AgentLISA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 225,958, with a circulating supply of 216.23M LISA. During the last 24 hours, LISA traded between $ 0.00102638 (low) and $ 0.00120134 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.203388, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LISA moved +1.80% in the last hour and +6.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.98K.

AgentLISA (LISA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 225.96K$ 225.96K $ 225.96K Volume (24H) $ 2.98K$ 2.98K $ 2.98K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.05M$ 1.05M $ 1.05M Circulation Supply 216.23M 216.23M 216.23M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AgentLISA is $ 225.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.98K. The circulating supply of LISA is 216.23M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.05M.