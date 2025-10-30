CheckDot (CDT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.059789 24H Low $ 0.062533 24H High All Time High $ 1.33 Lowest Price $ 0.00930431 Price Change (1H) -1.05% Price Change (1D) -0.51% Price Change (7D) -5.94%

CheckDot (CDT) real-time price is $0.061416. Over the past 24 hours, CDT traded between a low of $ 0.059789 and a high of $ 0.062533, showing active market volatility. CDT's all-time high price is $ 1.33, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00930431.

In terms of short-term performance, CDT has changed by -1.05% over the past hour, -0.51% over 24 hours, and -5.94% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CheckDot (CDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 457.79K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 619.42K Circulation Supply 7.39M Total Supply 9,999,250.0

The current Market Cap of CheckDot is $ 457.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CDT is 7.39M, with a total supply of 9999250.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 619.42K.