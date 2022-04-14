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Top Card Games Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Card Games sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.9506
+0.82%
-3.75%
+4.67%
$ 165.32M
$ 69.63K
2
Echelon Prime
Echelon Prime
PRIME
$ 0.235258
-0.12%
+0.02%
-1.23%
$ 15.10M
$ 353.21K
3
Gods Unchained
Gods Unchained
GODS
$ 0.02508
+0.64%
-1.73%
+3.17%
$ 10.86M
$ 2.46M
4
Alien Worlds Trilium
Alien Worlds Trilium
TLM
$ 0.0015885
+0.53%
+10.76%
+13.50%
$ 10.73M
$ 110.76M
5
Splintershards
Splintershards
SPS
$ 0.00348956
+0.15%
-0.01%
+4.61%
$ 4.63M
$ 6.77K
6
Anome
Anome
ANOME
$ 0.01617144
-0.45%
-0.01%
-5.04%
$ 485.12K
$ 272.30K
7
Unagi Token
Unagi Token
UNA
$ 0.00110989
0.00%
0.00%
-27.42%
$ 410.36K
$ 1.58K
8
SolForge Fusion
SolForge Fusion
SFG
$ 0.01205848
0.00%
-0.04%
+14.46%
$ 271.79K
$ 159.18
9
Hunny Finance
Hunny Finance
HUNNY
$ 0.00241823
+0.17%
-0.01%
+11.84%
$ 203.99K
$ 100.32
10
Raini
Raini
$RAINI
$ 0.0003026
+0.26%
-0.93%
-93.03%
$ 151.30K
$ 52.45
11
Monsta Infinite
Monsta Infinite
MONI
$ 0.00068563
+0.17%
-0.02%
+9.83%
$ 151.23K
$ 558.94
12
Heroes of NFT
Heroes of NFT
HON
$ 0.00129069
+0.15%
-0.03%
+11.09%
$ 127.86K
$ 1.38
13
Cross The Ages
Cross The Ages
CTA
$ 0.00021924
+0.70%
-0.03%
-24.70%
$ 109.69K
$ 84.52
14
Operon Origins
Operon Origins
ORO
$ 0.0009965
+0.03%
-0.03%
-16.96%
$ 93.09K
$ 22.44
15
Raini Studios Token
Raini Studios Token
RST
$ 0.00012829
0.00%
--
+25.59%
$ 72.49K
$ 162.04
16
W3GG
W3GG
W3GG
$ 0.00048512
+0.18%
-0.00%
+0.47%
$ 50.52K
$ 58.59
17
DRAGONZ
DRAGONZ
DRAGONZ
$ 0.0002081
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 41.62K
$ 57.62
18
X World Games
X World Games
XWG
$ 1.194E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-21.08%
$ 40.82K
--
19
Must
Must
MUST
$ 0.37637
+1.02%
-0.02%
+9.77%
$ 38.05K
$ 126.87
20
XANA
XANA
XETA
$ 6.74E-6
0.00%
0.00%
+8.71%
$ 33.23K
--
21
Defina Finance
Defina Finance
FINA
$ 0.00054874
+0.14%
+0.00%
+1.52%
$ 32.17K
$ 1.66K
22
Spellfire
Spellfire
SPELLFIRE
$ 4.631E-5
0.00%
-0.06%
+37.30%
$ 29.64K
--
23
ORBIO
ORBIO
ORBIO
$ 5.67405E-7
+0.20%
-2.03%
+16.45%
$ 24.52K
--
24
Wild Forest Token
Wild Forest Token
WF
$ 0.00059321
+0.36%
-0.01%
+2.57%
$ 24.20K
$ 3.06
25
Polker
Polker
PKR
$ 3.038E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+2.53%
$ 21.35K
--
26
SENATE
SENATE
SENATE
$ 0.00012982
+0.25%
-0.03%
+28.37%
$ 19.08K
$ 17.66
27
Legends of Elysium
Legends of Elysium
LOE
$ 0.00012998
-0.01%
0.00%
+0.42%
$ 14.21K
$ 3.55K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Card Games tokens and why are they popular?
Card Games tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 27 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $209.09M.
What is the best-performing Card Games token right now?
Among Card Games tokens tracked on MEXC, TLM has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 10.76% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Card Games tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 27 Card Games tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Card Games tokens include AXS, PRIME, GODS. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Card Games category?
The combined market capitalization of all Card Games tokens is approximately $209.09M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Card Games sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.