Operon Origins Price (ORO)
The live price of Operon Origins (ORO) today is 0.00068826 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.45K USD. ORO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Operon Origins Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 33.35 USD
- Operon Origins price change within the day is +3.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.93M USD
During today, the price change of Operon Origins to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Operon Origins to USD was $ -0.0000681432.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Operon Origins to USD was $ +0.0000380609.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Operon Origins to USD was $ -0.0000047120386421155.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.17%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000681432
|-9.90%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000380609
|+5.53%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000047120386421155
|-0.67%
Discover the latest price analysis of Operon Origins: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+3.17%
+13.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Operon Origins is the first NFT card-based combat game with an Epic art style that pushes the boundaries of competitive NFT Games. It is an opportunity for players from all genres to experience a different world through the innovative features of the games and characters of the cards. Operon Origins has identified the hunger for visually astounding NFT games and thus presents an opportunity for players to own their digital collectibles, giving them the freedom to hold, sell and transfer the collectibles any time they wish.
|1 ORO to AUD
A$0.0011149812
|1 ORO to GBP
￡0.0005574906
|1 ORO to EUR
€0.0006676122
|1 ORO to USD
$0.00068826
|1 ORO to MYR
RM0.0030902874
|1 ORO to TRY
₺0.0243781692
|1 ORO to JPY
¥0.1085179542
|1 ORO to RUB
₽0.0699478638
|1 ORO to INR
₹0.0593211294
|1 ORO to IDR
Rp11.2829490144
|1 ORO to PHP
₱0.04060734
|1 ORO to EGP
￡E.0.0347777778
|1 ORO to BRL
R$0.0042121512
|1 ORO to CAD
C$0.0009910944
|1 ORO to BDT
৳0.0839539548
|1 ORO to NGN
₦1.0670645388
|1 ORO to UAH
₴0.0290996328
|1 ORO to VES
Bs0.03647778
|1 ORO to PKR
Rs0.1916597622
|1 ORO to KZT
₸0.363194802
|1 ORO to THB
฿0.0238688568
|1 ORO to TWD
NT$0.0227882886
|1 ORO to CHF
Fr0.0006263166
|1 ORO to HKD
HK$0.0053546628
|1 ORO to MAD
.د.م0.0069101304