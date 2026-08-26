CapIX Protocol Price (CPX)
The live CapIX Protocol (CPX) price today is $ 0, with a 3.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current CPX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CPX.
CapIX Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,466.73, with a circulating supply of 571.59M CPX. During the last 24 hours, CPX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00250919, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, CPX moved -0.90% in the last hour and +10.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of CapIX Protocol is $ 13.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CPX is 571.59M, with a total supply of 999983922.323334. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.56K.
-0.90%
-3.98%
+10.02%
+10.02%
In 2040, the price of CapIX Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
CapIX Protocol ($CPX) is a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) establishing a liquid capacity exchange for raw bare-metal GPU compute and distributed, underutilized AI inference layers. Built on Solana, CapIX pairs with an intelligent, multi-host routing engine to bypass traditional cloud hypervisor overhead. The architecture dynamically intercepts live workloads - intelligently routing heavy code scripts to raw compute nodes while cleaning up and optimizing prompt streams for immediate delivery across idle, distributed inference slots globally. Lease by the token. Liquidate spare inference. Turn idle silicon into programmatic revenue.
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What is today's price of CapIX Protocol (CPX)?
The live price is $, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -3.98%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of CPX are in circulation?
The circulating supply of CPX is 571592031.419908, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own CapIX Protocol?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of CPX across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of CapIX Protocol today?
The market capitalization stands at $13466.73, positioning CapIX Protocol at rank #7878 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is CPX being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded $-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of CapIX Protocol?
The recent price movement of -3.98% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Infrastructure,Solana Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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