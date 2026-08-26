BitVault Signal Price Today

The live BitVault Signal ($BV7X) price today is $ 0, with a 5.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current $BV7X to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $BV7X.

BitVault Signal currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,007,882, with a circulating supply of 100.00B $BV7X. During the last 24 hours, $BV7X traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $BV7X moved -0.34% in the last hour and +163.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BitVault Signal ($BV7X) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.01M$ 1.01M $ 1.01M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.01M$ 1.01M $ 1.01M Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BitVault Signal is $ 1.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $BV7X is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.01M.