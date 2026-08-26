Biswap Price Today

The live Biswap (BSW) price today is $ 0, with a 1.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current BSW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BSW.

Biswap currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 189,510, with a circulating supply of 498.98M BSW. During the last 24 hours, BSW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.1, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BSW moved +0.03% in the last hour and +9.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.40K.

Biswap (BSW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 189.51K$ 189.51K $ 189.51K Volume (24H) $ 1.40K$ 1.40K $ 1.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 265,857,966,933.82T$ 265,857,966,933.82T $ 265,857,966,933.82T Circulation Supply 498.98M 498.98M 498.98M Total Supply 576,898,100.0 576,898,100.0 576,898,100.0

The current Market Cap of Biswap is $ 189.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.40K. The circulating supply of BSW is 498.98M, with a total supply of 576898100.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 265,857,966,933.82T.