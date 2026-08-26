BFIC Coin Price Today

The live BFIC Coin (BFIC) price today is $ 0.238257, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BFIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.238257 per BFIC.

BFIC Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 450,252, with a circulating supply of 1.89M BFIC. During the last 24 hours, BFIC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 50.26, while the all-time low was $ 0.120209.

In short-term performance, BFIC moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BFIC Coin (BFIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 450.25K$ 450.25K $ 450.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.00M$ 5.00M $ 5.00M Circulation Supply 1.89M 1.89M 1.89M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BFIC Coin is $ 450.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BFIC is 1.89M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.00M.