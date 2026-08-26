BFIC Coin Price (BFIC)
The live BFIC Coin (BFIC) price today is $ 0.238257, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BFIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.238257 per BFIC.
BFIC Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 450,252, with a circulating supply of 1.89M BFIC. During the last 24 hours, BFIC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 50.26, while the all-time low was $ 0.120209.
In short-term performance, BFIC moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of BFIC Coin is $ 450.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BFIC is 1.89M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.00M.
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In 2040, the price of BFIC Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is BFIC Coin?
BFIC Coin is the native token of Blockchain Foundation for Innovation & Collaboration (BFIC) blockchain. BFIC is a proof-of-authority (PoA) blockchain network with an innovative and universal ecosystem that comprises of decentralized modules of various industries including, but not limited to entertainment, sports, gaming, e-commerce and travel & tourism. The foundation has developed and patented proof-of-contribution (PoC) consensus protocol to resolve the scalability, reward assessment and computational problems faced by PoS and PoW protocols, and will deploy the PoC Blockchain soon.
Blockchain Foundation for Innovation & Collaboration (BFIC):
The Blockchain Foundation for Innovation & Collaboration is an ingenious tech hub that is dedicated towards exploring the potential aspects of innovative ideas, solving real-life issues and devising smart new platforms based on blockchain technology to enhance the scalability, security and computational aspects of various industries.
The foundation collaborates with enterprises, tech firms and innovators to design decentralized apps for various industries. As a result, BFIC has already developed Time2Travel, a decentralized travel & tourism platform that offers swift bookings of flight tickets, accommodations and rental commute around the globe, Super11 – Fantasy Gaming Platform, GameOK – Decentralized Gaming and Love Wallet – a powerful decentralized app to transfer and store your NFT and Crypto assets.
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What is BFIC Coin's current price?
BFIC Coin trades at $0.238257, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of BFIC?
With a market cap of $450252, BFIC is ranked #3337 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does BFIC Coin generate daily?
It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of BFIC?
There are 1889774.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
BFIC Coin fluctuated between $0.0 and $0.0, reflecting daily volatility.
How does BFIC Coin compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is $50.26, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence BFIC?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 2 (L2) category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does BFIC behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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