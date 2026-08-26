Bacon Protocol Price Today

The live Bacon Protocol (BAC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BAC.

Bacon Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,176.12, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BAC. During the last 24 hours, BAC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04629163, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BAC moved -0.02% in the last hour and +14.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bacon Protocol (BAC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.18K$ 13.18K $ 13.18K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.18K$ 13.18K $ 13.18K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bacon Protocol is $ 13.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BAC is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.18K.