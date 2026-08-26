Axiom Price Today

The live Axiom (AXIOM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current AXIOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AXIOM.

Axiom currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 72,427, with a circulating supply of 100.00B AXIOM. During the last 24 hours, AXIOM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AXIOM moved -0.62% in the last hour and +31.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Axiom (AXIOM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 72.43K$ 72.43K $ 72.43K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 72.43K$ 72.43K $ 72.43K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Axiom is $ 72.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AXIOM is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 72.43K.