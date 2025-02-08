Autonomys Network Price (AI3)
The live price of Autonomys Network (AI3) today is 0.338995 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AI3 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Autonomys Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.86K USD
- Autonomys Network price change within the day is +8.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Autonomys Network to USD was $ +0.02565556.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Autonomys Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Autonomys Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Autonomys Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02565556
|+8.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Autonomys Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.41%
+8.19%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Foundation Layer for AI3.0. Build super dApps and on-chain agents on our hyper-scalable storage, compute & consensus DePIN
|1 AI3 to AUD
A$0.53900205
|1 AI3 to GBP
￡0.271196
|1 AI3 to EUR
€0.3254352
|1 AI3 to USD
$0.338995
|1 AI3 to MYR
RM1.5051378
|1 AI3 to TRY
₺12.1631406
|1 AI3 to JPY
¥51.31367315
|1 AI3 to RUB
₽32.85200545
|1 AI3 to INR
₹29.7569811
|1 AI3 to IDR
Rp5,557.2941928
|1 AI3 to PHP
₱19.6684899
|1 AI3 to EGP
￡E.17.04127865
|1 AI3 to BRL
R$1.966171
|1 AI3 to CAD
C$0.4813729
|1 AI3 to BDT
৳41.3641699
|1 AI3 to NGN
₦508.23825375
|1 AI3 to UAH
₴14.05812265
|1 AI3 to VES
Bs20.3397
|1 AI3 to PKR
Rs94.61011455
|1 AI3 to KZT
₸172.955249
|1 AI3 to THB
฿11.4783707
|1 AI3 to TWD
NT$11.1325958
|1 AI3 to CHF
Fr0.3050955
|1 AI3 to HKD
HK$2.64077105
|1 AI3 to MAD
.د.م3.39333995