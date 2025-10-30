Auto Finance (TOKE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.204278 $ 0.204278 $ 0.204278 24H Low $ 0.219934 $ 0.219934 $ 0.219934 24H High 24H Low $ 0.204278$ 0.204278 $ 0.204278 24H High $ 0.219934$ 0.219934 $ 0.219934 All Time High $ 79.02$ 79.02 $ 79.02 Lowest Price $ 0.12921$ 0.12921 $ 0.12921 Price Change (1H) +1.35% Price Change (1D) -3.29% Price Change (7D) +15.31% Price Change (7D) +15.31%

Auto Finance (TOKE) real-time price is $0.212326. Over the past 24 hours, TOKE traded between a low of $ 0.204278 and a high of $ 0.219934, showing active market volatility. TOKE's all-time high price is $ 79.02, while its all-time low price is $ 0.12921.

In terms of short-term performance, TOKE has changed by +1.35% over the past hour, -3.29% over 24 hours, and +15.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Auto Finance (TOKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.58M$ 17.58M $ 17.58M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.24M$ 21.24M $ 21.24M Circulation Supply 82.79M 82.79M 82.79M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Auto Finance is $ 17.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TOKE is 82.79M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.24M.