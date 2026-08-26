Aurra by Virtuals Price Today

The live Aurra by Virtuals (AURA) price today is $ 0, with a 17.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current AURA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AURA.

Aurra by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 198,852, with a circulating supply of 1.00B AURA. During the last 24 hours, AURA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00992177, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AURA moved -0.17% in the last hour and +185.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.01K.

Aurra by Virtuals (AURA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 198.85K$ 198.85K $ 198.85K Volume (24H) $ 8.01K$ 8.01K $ 8.01K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 198.85K$ 198.85K $ 198.85K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Aurra by Virtuals is $ 198.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.01K. The circulating supply of AURA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 198.85K.