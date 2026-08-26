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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Horizen, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Horizen, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Horizen (ZEN) Technical Analysis Today

Horizen (ZEN) Technical Analysis Today

The Horizen Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZEN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Horizen's analysis below.

Horizen (ZEN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$5.15--+34.67%+24.75%-10.42%
Know more about Horizen Price

Horizen Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Horizen across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 1
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 0Buy 13
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
5.1526
5.1513
R2
5.1513
5.1505
R1
5.1506
5.15
PP
5.1493
5.1493
S1
5.1486
5.1485
S2
5.1473
5.148
S3
5.1466
5.1473

Horizen Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.11M
$4.41 M
$4.52 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.08M
3-Day Active Buys
$2.81 M
3-Day Active Sells
$2.73 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.06M
7-Day Active Buys
$10.40 M
7-Day Active Sells
$10.34 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Horizen Capital Flow

Net InflowZENUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.03 M5.20
2026-08-25$0.12 M5.32
2026-08-24$0.00 M5.47
2026-08-23-$0.92 M5.56
2026-08-22-$0.21 M5.22

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Horizen

Trade Horizen (ZEN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Horizen price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZEN/USDT
$5.15
$5.15$5.15
-3.19%
31.59K (USDT)
ZEN/USDC
$5.149
$5.149$5.149
-3.20%
9.87K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ZEN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZEN
ZEN
USD
USD

1 ZEN = 5.15 USD