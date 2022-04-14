Horizen (ZEN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Horizen (ZEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Horizen (ZEN) Information Horizen’s mission is to empower people and bring the world together by building a fair and inclusive ecosystem where everyone is rewarded for their contributions. Launched in May 2017, the platform enables real-life uses beyond its native cryptocurrency, ZEN, which is a mineable PoW coin available on major crypto exchanges. Users can securely store and transact ZEN using Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen. Official Website: https://www.horizen.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.horizen.io/research/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xf43eb8de897fbc7f2502483b2bef7bb9ea179229 Buy ZEN Now!

Horizen (ZEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Horizen (ZEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 146.09M $ 146.09M $ 146.09M Total Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 17.34M $ 17.34M $ 17.34M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 176.95M $ 176.95M $ 176.95M All-Time High: $ 166.57 $ 166.57 $ 166.57 All-Time Low: $ 3.092439889907837 $ 3.092439889907837 $ 3.092439889907837 Current Price: $ 8.426 $ 8.426 $ 8.426 Learn more about Horizen (ZEN) price

Horizen (ZEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Horizen (ZEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZEN's tokenomics, explore ZEN token's live price!

How to Buy ZEN Interested in adding Horizen (ZEN) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ZEN, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ZEN on MEXC now!

Horizen (ZEN) Price History Analyzing the price history of ZEN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ZEN Price History now!

ZEN Price Prediction Want to know where ZEN might be heading? Our ZEN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ZEN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!