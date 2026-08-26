Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Verge, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Verge, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About XVG

XVG Price Info

What is XVG

XVG Whitepaper

XVG Official Website

XVG Tokenomics

XVG Price Forecast

XVG History

XVG Buying Guide

XVG-to-Fiat Currency Converter

XVG Spot

XVG USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Verge (XVG) Technical Analysis Today

Verge (XVG) Technical Analysis Today

The Verge Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XVG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Verge's analysis below.

Verge (XVG) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.002468--+24.64%+13.36%-20.98%
Know more about Verge Price

Verge Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Verge across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 3
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 0Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 3Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.002472
0.002471
R2
0.002471
0.00247
R1
0.00247
0.00247
PP
0.002469
0.002469
S1
0.002468
0.002468
S2
0.002467
0.002468
S3
0.002466
0.002467

Verge Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.64M
$10.58 M
$11.21 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.18 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.18 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.78 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.76 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Verge Capital Flow

Net InflowXVGUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-25-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-24$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-22-$0.01 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Verge

Trade Verge (XVG) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Verge price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XVG/USDT
$0.002468
$0.002468$0.002468
-2.64%
30.51M (USDT)
XVG/USDC
$0.002469
$0.002469$0.002469
-2.75%
20.89M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

XVG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XVG
XVG
USD
USD

1 XVG = 0.002468 USD