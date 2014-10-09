Verge (XVG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Verge (XVG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Verge (XVG) Information The Verge was released on October 9, 2014. XVG is an open source cryptocurrency (100% PoW) based on Bitcoin technology. Its core algorithms are Scrypt and X17. The block time is only 30 seconds, and the reward is recalculated based on the total number of blocks generated. Designed to facilitate payments in everyday use, Verge Coin was launched in 2014 under the name Dogecoin Darkness, and only changed its name to Verge in 2016. Official Website: http://vergecurrency.com/ Whitepaper: https://vergecurrency.com/static/blackpaper/verge-blackpaper-v5.0.pdf Block Explorer: https://verge-blockchain.info/ Buy XVG Now!

Verge (XVG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Verge (XVG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 112.68M $ 112.68M $ 112.68M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 16.52B $ 16.52B $ 16.52B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.113 $ 0.113 $ 0.113 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000216713010559 $ 0.00000216713010559 $ 0.00000216713010559 Current Price: $ 0.00682 $ 0.00682 $ 0.00682 Learn more about Verge (XVG) price

Verge (XVG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Verge (XVG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XVG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XVG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XVG's tokenomics, explore XVG token's live price!

Verge (XVG) Price History Analyzing the price history of XVG helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore XVG Price History now!

