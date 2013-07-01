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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Stellar, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Stellar, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Stellar (XLM) Technical Analysis Today

Stellar (XLM) Technical Analysis Today

The Stellar Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XLM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Stellar's analysis below.

Stellar (XLM) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1819--+17.73%-0.06%+6.68%
Know more about Stellar Price

Stellar Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Stellar across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 2
Buy 11
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 0Buy 8
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.18185
0.18185
R2
0.18185
0.18184
R1
0.18184
0.18184
PP
0.18184
0.18184
S1
0.18183
0.18183
S2
0.18183
0.18183
S3
0.18182
0.18183

Stellar Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.28M
$22.06 M
$22.34 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.21M
3-Day Active Buys
$27.48 M
3-Day Active Sells
$27.69 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-3.06M
7-Day Active Buys
$96.18 M
7-Day Active Sells
$99.24 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Stellar Capital Flow

Net InflowXLMUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$1.44 M0.19
2026-08-25-$0.64 M0.19
2026-08-24$0.73 M0.20
2026-08-23$0.53 M0.20
2026-08-22$4.80 M0.20

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Stellar

Trade Stellar (XLM) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Stellar price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XLM/USDT
$0.1819
$0.1819$0.1819
-4.31%
5.44M (USDT)
XLM/USDC
$0.1819
$0.1819$0.1819
-4.21%
532.85K (USDT)
XLM/BTC
$0.000002318
$0.000002318$0.000002318
-2.97%
207.78K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

XLM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XLM
XLM
USD
USD

1 XLM = 0.1819 USD