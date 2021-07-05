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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on XEC, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on XEC, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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XEC (XEC) Technical Analysis Today

XEC (XEC) Technical Analysis Today

The XEC Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XEC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about XEC's analysis below.

XEC (XEC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.000006869--+10.09%+3.01%+1.34%
Know more about XEC Price

XEC Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of XEC across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 4
Buy 4
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 0Buy 1
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.00000687
0.000006868
R2
0.000006868
0.000006866
R1
0.000006864
0.000006864
PP
0.000006862
0.000006862
S1
0.000006858
0.00000686
S2
0.000006856
0.000006858
S3
0.000006852
0.000006856

XEC Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.00M
$1.18 M
$1.18 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.15 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.16 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

XEC Capital Flow

Net InflowXECUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-25-$0.03 M0.00
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-23-$0.03 M0.00
2026-08-22-$0.06 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about XEC

Trade XEC (XEC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live XEC price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XEC/USDT
$0.000006868
$0.000006868$0.000006868
-3.40%
12.60B (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

XEC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XEC
XEC
USD
USD

1 XEC = 0.000006869 USD