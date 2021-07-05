XEC (XEC) Technical Analysis Today The XEC Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XEC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about XEC's analysis below. Sign Up

XEC (XEC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.000006869 -- +10.09% +3.01% +1.34%

XEC Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of XEC across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 18 Neutral 4 Buy 4 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 0 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00000687 0.000006868 R2 0.000006868 0.000006866 R1 0.000006864 0.000006864 PP 0.000006862 0.000006862 S1 0.000006858 0.00000686 S2 0.000006856 0.000006858 S3 0.000006852 0.000006856

XEC Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.00M $1.18 M $1.18 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.15 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.16 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. XEC Capital Flow Net Inflow XECUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-25 -$0.03 M 0.00 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-23 -$0.03 M 0.00 2026-08-22 -$0.06 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade XEC (XEC) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live XEC price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume XEC / USDT $0.000006868 $0.000006868 $0.000006868 -3.40% 12.60B (USDT) Trade