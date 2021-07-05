XEC (XEC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XEC (XEC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XEC (XEC) Information eCash is the natural continuation of the Bitcoin Cash project. Realizing the vision of the legendary Milton Friedman, eCash follows through on key promises such as the innovative Avalanche consensus layer while also introducing concepts never before seen in a Bitcoin project such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. Official Website: https://e.cash/ Whitepaper: https://bitcoin.org/bitcoin.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.e.cash/ Buy XEC Now!

XEC (XEC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XEC (XEC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 441.95M $ 441.95M $ 441.95M Total Supply: $ 21.00T $ 21.00T $ 21.00T Circulating Supply: $ 19.90T $ 19.90T $ 19.90T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 466.41M $ 466.41M $ 466.41M All-Time High: $ 0.00038744 $ 0.00038744 $ 0.00038744 All-Time Low: $ 0.000015996212103553 $ 0.000015996212103553 $ 0.000015996212103553 Current Price: $ 0.00002221 $ 0.00002221 $ 0.00002221 Learn more about XEC (XEC) price

XEC (XEC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XEC (XEC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XEC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XEC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XEC's tokenomics, explore XEC token's live price!

