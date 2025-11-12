WIKI CAT (WKC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WIKI CAT (WKC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WIKI CAT (WKC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WIKI CAT (WKC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 46.65M Total Supply: $ 853.28T Circulating Supply: $ 545.84T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 72.72M All-Time High: $ 0.00000051338 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000057105301 Current Price: $ 0.00000008547

WIKI CAT (WKC) Information Official Website: https://wikicatcoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://wiki-cat.gitbook.io/wiki-cat-docs Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x6ec90334d89dbdc89e08a133271be3d104128edb

WIKI CAT (WKC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WIKI CAT (WKC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WKC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WKC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WKC's tokenomics, explore WKC token's live price!

