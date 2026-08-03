What is WHALE about?

WHALE is the omni-versal membership club for the natively digital, focused on immersing our WHALE Members in the renaissance of digital art and culture. Powered by the club's native social token, $WHALE, and the club treasury, the WHALE Vault, WHALE delivers physical and metaversal content, information, and experiences for a new generation of digital enthusiasts.

What makes WHALE unique?

WHALE has emerged as the largest social token community in the world, funded by the most valuable collection of NFTs in the world. Established in 2020 by the pseudonymous WhaleShark, WHALE boasts over 25,000 members worldwide, all focused on the longer-term discussion and immersion of Web 3 and the revolution of true digital asset scarcity, ownership, and management.

What's the history of WHALE?

Established in 2020 by the pseudonymous WhaleShark, WHALE has grown to become a prominent community in the digital space, emphasizing the importance of Web 3 and digital asset innovation.

What's next for WHALE?

WHALE continues to lead in the digital space, focusing on the future of digital art, culture, and Web 3 technologies. With a strong community and a valuable NFT collection, WHALE is poised for further growth and innovation.

What can WHALE be used for?

WHALE focuses on several key areas including Digital Art, Digital Photography, Digital Music, Decentralised Gaming, and the Metaverse. Members can engage with these areas through various experiences and content provided by the club.

What is the current price of WHALE?

The live price of WHALE (WHALE) is $0.177851 USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is WHALE positioned in the market?

WHALE currently sits at market rank #2293, supported by a market capitalization of $1778512. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of WHALE?

The circulating supply of WHALE is 10000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of WHALE?

During the last 24 hours, WHALE traded within a range of $0.175627 (24-hour low) and $0.17787 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is WHALE from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

WHALE reached an all-time high of $52.37, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is WHALE trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for WHALE?

The current price movement of 1.10% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to SocialFi,NFT,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.