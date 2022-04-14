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Top NFT & Collectible Tokens by Market Capitalization

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and digital collectibles represent unique, indivisible assets verified on a blockchain. This sector includes utility tokens powering NFT marketplaces, digital art platforms, and intellectual property ecosystems. These native tokens are often used for governance, staking, or facilitating transactions within creator economies.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Render
Render
RENDER
$ 1.533
+0.07%
-1.87%
+11.69%
$ 787.97M
$ 170.02K
2
Stacks
Stacks
STX
$ 0.281
+2.12%
+16.20%
+113.75%
$ 507.73M
$ 1.66M
3
FET
FET
FET
$ 0.166
0.00%
-7.32%
+27.87%
$ 372.04M
$ 5.55M
4
AINFT
AINFT
NFT
$ 0.0000002743
+0.07%
-1.93%
-1.61%
$ 272.08M
$ 199.62B
5
Immutable X
Immutable X
IMX
$ 0.12927
-1.78%
-4.28%
+24.03%
$ 255.00M
$ 502.43K
6
FLOKI
FLOKI
FLOKI
$ 0.00002676
+0.53%
-5.41%
+23.19%
$ 252.97M
$ 4.29B
7
ENS
ENS
ENS
$ 5.859
+0.36%
-2.49%
+38.67%
$ 233.89M
$ 16.26K
8
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.9626
+0.56%
-2.54%
+5.95%
$ 166.22M
$ 70.02K
9
Chiliz
Chiliz
CHZ
$ 0.01421
+0.07%
-3.54%
+11.41%
$ 147.45M
$ 5.31M
10
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.07415
+0.04%
-3.83%
+10.63%
$ 146.70M
$ 742.85K
11
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.1425
-0.49%
-4.97%
+11.41%
$ 141.60M
$ 1.15M
12
$ 0.04196
+0.17%
-1.97%
+2.57%
$ 122.94M
$ 1.48M
13
Dog (Bitcoin)
Dog (Bitcoin)
DOG
$ 0.0010985
+0.17%
+5.96%
+65.59%
$ 109.97M
$ 126.29M
14
Backpack
Backpack
BP
$ 0.4384
+0.05%
+4.38%
+11.66%
$ 109.67M
$ 220.86K
15
Non-Playable Coin
Non-Playable Coin
NPC
$ 0.012895
-0.16%
-3.46%
+112.13%
$ 97.45M
$ 28.69M
16
$ 0.1955
+0.26%
-0.15%
+0.98%
$ 90.47M
$ 315.35K
17
Gala
Gala
GALA
$ 0.001859
-0.38%
-6.78%
+30.20%
$ 89.46M
$ 244.25M
18
SuperVerse
SuperVerse
SUPER
$ 0.114774
-0.22%
-0.05%
+26.67%
$ 73.47M
$ 21.50M
19
ECOMI
ECOMI
OMI
$ 0.0002338
+0.34%
+2.55%
+23.48%
$ 65.98M
$ 524.05M
20
NEXPACE
NEXPACE
NXPC
$ 0.2007
+0.10%
-3.76%
-5.67%
$ 56.88M
$ 385.04K
21
Enjin
Enjin
ENJ
$ 0.02632
+0.08%
-6.54%
+3.40%
$ 51.64M
$ 4.45M
22
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.02962
+0.17%
-1.76%
+2.89%
$ 49.26M
$ 1.86M
23
Blur
Blur
BLUR
$ 0.01666
+0.30%
-2.19%
+19.72%
$ 46.58M
$ 3.37M
24
XYO
XYO
XYO
$ 0.00324
-0.31%
-3.87%
+7.67%
$ 44.58M
$ 17.97M
25
SPACE ID
SPACE ID
ID
$ 0.03095
-0.03%
-2.47%
+6.55%
$ 43.08M
$ 1.86M
26
RONIN
RONIN
RON
$ 0.05521
+0.44%
-2.64%
+9.89%
$ 42.50M
$ 1.00M
27
ME
ME
ME
$ 0.06965
+0.17%
-1.48%
+14.81%
$ 37.44M
$ 1.03M
28
Memecoin
Memecoin
MEME
$ 0.0005433
+0.04%
-3.25%
+11.44%
$ 34.22M
$ 110.39M
29
Mocaverse
Mocaverse
MOCA
$ 0.008119
+0.19%
-3.56%
+6.57%
$ 34.07M
$ 7.29M
30
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.06929
+0.40%
-2.63%
+8.17%
$ 31.22M
$ 863.22K
31
Fabric
Fabric
ROBO
$ 0.01361
+0.37%
-0.52%
+3.52%
$ 30.14M
$ 11.03M
32
DEAPcoin
DEAPcoin
DEP
$ 0.0009908
-0.11%
+0.53%
-0.07%
$ 29.61M
$ 141.76M
33
Zora
Zora
ZORA
$ 0.006368
-0.79%
-9.12%
+26.43%
$ 28.46M
$ 15.66M
34
SwftCoin
SwftCoin
SWFTC
$ 0.002559
+0.04%
-0.50%
+10.33%
$ 25.63M
$ 21.97M
35
BORA
BORA
BORA
$ 0.02178065
-0.29%
+0.00%
+14.36%
$ 25.11M
$ 351.79K
36
Undeads Games
Undeads Games
UDS
$ 0.2448
+0.37%
-1.96%
-3.99%
$ 24.43M
$ 94.26K
37
Illuvium
Illuvium
ILV
$ 3.234
+0.22%
-4.46%
+4.52%
$ 23.59M
$ 17.26K
38
Fusionist
Fusionist
ACE
$ 0.22244
+1.24%
+6.71%
+16.01%
$ 23.04M
$ 1.98M
39
Infinity Ground
Infinity Ground
AIN
$ 0.07488
+0.32%
-4.56%
-0.96%
$ 23.00M
$ 1.48M
40
Smooth Love Potion
Smooth Love Potion
SLP
$ 0.0006275
+0.71%
-2.24%
+11.38%
$ 22.80M
$ 95.53M
41
CyberConnect
CyberConnect
CYBER
$ 0.3234
+0.72%
-7.03%
+5.89%
$ 22.57M
$ 188.87K
42
Fake World Assets
Fake World Assets
FWA
$ 0.02289027
+5.94%
-0.25%
+6.36%
$ 22.52M
$ 3.54M
43
GMT
GMT
GMT
$ 0.00721953
+0.67%
-0.02%
+13.20%
$ 22.46M
$ 25.61M
44
Audiera
Audiera
BEAT
$ 0.12688
+0.80%
+1.18%
-13.46%
$ 20.45M
$ 3.86M
45
CARV
CARV
CARV
$ 0.03195
+0.51%
-3.23%
+2.75%
$ 19.36M
$ 1.67M
46
ChainGPT
ChainGPT
CGPT
$ 0.020576
-0.20%
-0.44%
-0.13%
$ 19.13M
$ 3.24M
47
Audius
Audius
AUDIO
$ 0.01298694
+0.01%
-0.00%
+8.39%
$ 18.83M
$ 2.94M
48
WAX
WAX
WAXP
$ 0.004108
+0.12%
-3.47%
+8.27%
$ 18.82M
$ 13.99M
49
Public Masterpiece
Public Masterpiece
PMT
$ 0.09995
+0.09%
-0.15%
-0.78%
$ 18.30M
$ 510.82K
50
Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games
YGG
$ 0.02279
+0.75%
-3.11%
+13.71%
$ 17.33M
$ 2.25M

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) in the digital asset space?
A Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is a unique, indivisible digital asset verified on a blockchain. Unlike Bitcoin, where every coin is identical, each NFT has a distinct cryptographic signature representing unique ownership of digital or physical items.
How do NFT marketplace tokens derive their fundamental value?
NFT marketplace tokens derive their value by serving as the primary currency for trading digital art, offering governance rights to token holders, and providing discounts on trading fees within the NFT platform.
What is the difference between fungible cryptocurrencies and NFT collectibles?
Fungible cryptocurrencies (like ETH or USDT) are mutually interchangeable and hold the exact same value. NFT collectibles are one-of-a-kind digital assets where each item possesses varying rarity, aesthetics, and market value.
Why are smart contracts essential for the creation of NFT digital art?
Smart contracts automate the minting process, irrefutably record the provenance (history of ownership), and can be programmed to automatically distribute royalty payments to the original NFT creator on every secondary market resale.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the NFT sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.