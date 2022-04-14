Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and digital collectibles represent unique, indivisible assets verified on a blockchain. This sector includes utility tokens powering NFT marketplaces, digital art platforms, and intellectual property ecosystems. These native tokens are often used for governance, staking, or facilitating transactions within creator economies.
The inclusion of digital assets in the NFT sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.