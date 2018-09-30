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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on USDCoin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on USDCoin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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USDCoin (USDC) Technical Analysis Today

USDCoin (USDC) Technical Analysis Today

The USDCoin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into USDC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about USDCoin's analysis below.

USDCoin (USDC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$1.00009---0.06%-0.08%-0.11%
Know more about USDCoin Price

USDCoin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of USDCoin across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 1
Neutral 19
Buy 6
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 0Neutral 14Buy 0
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 5Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.99959
0.99958
R2
0.99958
0.99958
R1
0.99958
0.99958
PP
0.99957
0.99957
S1
0.99957
0.99957
S2
0.99956
0.99957
S3
0.99956
0.99956

USDCoin Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-3.26M
$31.33 M
$34.58 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.23M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.40 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.16 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.94M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.68 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.75 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

USDCoin Capital Flow

Net InflowUSDCUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$23.86 M1.00
2026-08-25-$79.70 M1.00
2026-08-24-$1.29 M1.00
2026-08-23-$42.46 M1.00
2026-08-22-$220.99 M1.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about USDCoin

Trade USDCoin (USDC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live USDCoin price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
USDC/USDT
$1.00009
$1.00009$1.00009
0.00%
106.98M (USDT)
USDC/USDF
$1.0102
$1.0102$1.0102
+0.63%
56.33K (USDT)
USDC/EUR
$0.8564
$0.8564$0.8564
-0.03%
101.39K (USDT)
USDC/BRL
$5.165
$5.165$5.165
+0.05%
55.60K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

USDC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

USDC
USDC
USD
USD

1 USDC = 1.00008 USD