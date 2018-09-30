USDCoin (USDC) Technical Analysis Today The USDCoin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into USDC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about USDCoin's analysis below. Sign Up

USDCoin (USDC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $1.00009 -- -0.06% -0.08% -0.11%

USDCoin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of USDCoin across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 1 Neutral 19 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 0 Neutral 14 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 5 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.99959 0.99958 R2 0.99958 0.99958 R1 0.99958 0.99958 PP 0.99957 0.99957 S1 0.99957 0.99957 S2 0.99956 0.99957 S3 0.99956 0.99956

USDCoin Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -3.26M $31.33 M $34.58 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.23M 3-Day Active Buys $0.40 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.16 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.94M 7-Day Active Buys $1.68 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.75 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. USDCoin Capital Flow Net Inflow USDCUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$23.86 M 1.00 2026-08-25 -$79.70 M 1.00 2026-08-24 -$1.29 M 1.00 2026-08-23 -$42.46 M 1.00 2026-08-22 -$220.99 M 1.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.