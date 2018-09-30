USDCoin (USDC) Tokenomics
USDCoin (USDC) Information
USDCoin (USDC) is a full reserve US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, and is based on the open source fiat stablecoin framework being developed by CENTRE.
USDCoin (USDC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for USDCoin (USDC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
In-Depth Token Structure of USDCoin (USDC)
Dive deeper into how USDC tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.
USDC is a fiat-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, designed to maintain a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar. Its token economics are structured to ensure transparency, stability, and broad utility across multiple blockchain networks. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its mechanisms:
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Minting and Burning:
USDC is minted and burned natively on 16+ supported blockchains. The process is as follows:
- When a user deposits USD with a Circle partner, an equivalent amount of USDC is minted and sent to the user’s blockchain address.
- When a user redeems USDC for USD, the corresponding USDC tokens are burned.
- Cross-Chain Transfers:
USDC employs a "burn and mint" mechanism for cross-chain transfers. When moving USDC from one blockchain to another, tokens are burned on the source chain and minted on the destination chain. This ensures the total supply remains fully backed by USD reserves at all times.
Current Supply and Flows
|Stablecoin
|Current Supply (USD)
|Daily Mints (USD)
|Daily Burns (USD)
|USDC
|$60,350,323,939
|$162,693,273
|$95,945,615
2. Allocation Mechanism
- No Pre-Allocation or Vesting:
Unlike many crypto tokens, USDC does not have a fixed supply, pre-mined allocation, or vesting schedules. All tokens are issued on-demand in response to user deposits and are fully backed by USD or cash equivalents held in reserve.
- No Team or Investor Allocations:
There are no special allocations for teams, investors, or ecosystem funds. All USDC in circulation is a direct representation of user deposits.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use:
USDC serves as a stable medium of exchange, store of value, and settlement asset across DeFi, centralized exchanges, payments, and remittances.
- Incentives:
- There are no direct on-chain incentives (e.g., staking rewards) for holding USDC.
- Indirect incentives arise from its utility: users benefit from price stability, fast settlement, and broad acceptance.
- USDC is often used as collateral in DeFi protocols, for trading pairs, and for cross-border payments.
- Governance:
USDC is centrally managed by Circle. There are no community governance or decentralized incentive mechanisms.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Native Locking:
USDC itself does not have a protocol-level locking or staking mechanism. Users are free to transfer, trade, or redeem their tokens at any time.
- Third-Party Locking:
Some DeFi protocols may allow or require users to lock USDC as collateral or in liquidity pools, but this is external to the USDC protocol.
5. Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity:
There are no protocol-imposed lockups or vesting periods for USDC. Users can redeem or transfer their tokens at any time, subject only to the operational hours and policies of Circle and its partners.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|USDC Implementation
|Issuance
|Minted/burned 1:1 with USD deposits/redemptions; cross-chain via burn-and-mint
|Allocation
|No pre-allocation; all supply is user-driven and fully reserved
|Usage/Incentives
|Medium of exchange, DeFi collateral, payments; no direct on-chain incentives
|Locking
|No native locking; third-party protocols may offer/require locking
|Unlocking
|No protocol lockups; tokens are always liquid and redeemable
7. Additional Notes
- Centralized Control:
Circle retains full control over contract upgrades and can freeze or block addresses in compliance with regulations.
- Transparency:
USDC’s reserves are regularly attested by third-party auditors, and supply data is publicly available.
In summary:
USDC’s token economics are designed for maximum transparency, stability, and utility, with a fully reserved, on-demand issuance model and no protocol-level incentives, lockups, or vesting. Its design prioritizes user confidence and regulatory compliance, making it a foundational asset in the digital economy.
USDCoin (USDC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of USDCoin (USDC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of USDC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many USDC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand USDC's tokenomics, explore USDC token's live price!
How to Buy USDC
Interested in adding USDCoin (USDC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy USDC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
USDCoin (USDC) Price History
Analyzing the price history of USDC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
USDC Price Prediction
Want to know where USDC might be heading? Our USDC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.