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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SUSHI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SUSHI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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SUSHI (SUSHI) Technical Analysis Today

SUSHI (SUSHI) Technical Analysis Today

The SUSHI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SUSHI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SUSHI's analysis below.

SUSHI (SUSHI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1959--+22.05%+18.65%-1.86%
Know more about SUSHI Price

SUSHI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SUSHI across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 9
Neutral 6
Buy 11
Moving Averages:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 4
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1959
0.1958
R2
0.1958
0.1957
R1
0.1956
0.1956
PP
0.1956
0.1956
S1
0.1954
0.1955
S2
0.1954
0.1954
S3
0.1952
0.1954

SUSHI Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.00M
$13.87 M
$13.87 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.18 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.17 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.79 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.80 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

SUSHI Capital Flow

Net InflowSUSHIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.03 M0.20
2026-08-25$0.02 M0.20
2026-08-24-$0.06 M0.20
2026-08-23$0.13 M0.21
2026-08-22-$0.04 M0.21

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about SUSHI

Trade SUSHI (SUSHI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live SUSHI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SUSHI/USDT
$0.1959
$0.1959$0.1959
-2.13%
404.79K (USDT)
SUSHI/USDC
$0.1958
$0.1958$0.1958
-2.05%
269.13K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SUSHI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SUSHI
SUSHI
USD
USD

1 SUSHI = 0.1959 USD