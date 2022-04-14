SUSHI (SUSHI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SUSHI (SUSHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SUSHI (SUSHI) Information SushiSwap allows users to mine the governance token SUSHI by staking the mainstream LP tokens on UniswapV2. Each block is issued 100 SUSHI, these tokens will be evenly deployed in all 13 pools, in the first two weeks, each block will get 1000 SUSHI, and the SUSHI/ETH pool will get 200 SUSHI. SUSHI tokens have no practical value and only have governance rights. Once Uniswap's liquidity is migrated to SushiSwap in the future, SUSHI token holders will share 0.05% of the transaction fee. Official Website: https://sushi.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.sushi.com/pdf/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6b3595068778dd592e39a122f4f5a5cf09c90fe2 Buy SUSHI Now!

SUSHI (SUSHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SUSHI (SUSHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 235.78M $ 235.78M $ 235.78M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 275.35M $ 275.35M $ 275.35M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 23.409 $ 23.409 $ 23.409 All-Time Low: $ 0.45326569085810975 $ 0.45326569085810975 $ 0.45326569085810975 Current Price: $ 0.8563 $ 0.8563 $ 0.8563 Learn more about SUSHI (SUSHI) price

SUSHI (SUSHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SUSHI (SUSHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUSHI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SUSHI's tokenomics, explore SUSHI token's live price!

