StatusNetwork (SNT) Technical Analysis Today The StatusNetwork Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SNT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about StatusNetwork's analysis below. Sign Up

StatusNetwork (SNT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.00657 -- +31.66% -9.01% -28.20%

StatusNetwork Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of StatusNetwork across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 13 Neutral 5 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.006584 0.00658 R2 0.00658 0.006577 R1 0.006578 0.006576 PP 0.006574 0.006574 S1 0.006572 0.006571 S2 0.006568 0.00657 S3 0.006566 0.006568

StatusNetwork Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.21M $1.13 M $1.34 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.25 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.25 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.34 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.33 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. StatusNetwork Capital Flow Net Inflow SNTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-25 $0.09 M 0.01 2026-08-24 -$0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-23 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-22 -$0.02 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade StatusNetwork (SNT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live StatusNetwork price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SNT / USDT $0.00657 $0.00657 $0.00657 +0.15% 8.46M (USDT) Trade