StatusNetwork (SNT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into StatusNetwork (SNT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

StatusNetwork (SNT) Information Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile interface to interact with decentralized applications that run on the Ethereum Network. SNT is a utility network token for Status, the first ever mobile Ethereum client built entirely on peer-to-peer technologies. Official Website: http://status.im/ Whitepaper: https://status.im/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/StatusNetwork Buy SNT Now!

StatusNetwork (SNT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for StatusNetwork (SNT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 142.77M $ 142.77M $ 142.77M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 4.79B $ 4.79B $ 4.79B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.5099 $ 0.5099 $ 0.5099 All-Time Low: $ 0.00619645271405 $ 0.00619645271405 $ 0.00619645271405 Current Price: $ 0.02978 $ 0.02978 $ 0.02978 Learn more about StatusNetwork (SNT) price

StatusNetwork (SNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of StatusNetwork (SNT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SNT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SNT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SNT's tokenomics, explore SNT token's live price!

