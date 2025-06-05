What is Redacted Coin (RDAC)

Redacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Redacted Coin What is the price of Redacted Coin (RDAC) today? The live price of Redacted Coin (RDAC) is 0.01599 USD . What is the market cap of Redacted Coin (RDAC)? The current market cap of Redacted Coin is $ 2.09M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RDAC by its real-time market price of 0.01599 USD . What is the circulating supply of Redacted Coin (RDAC)? The current circulating supply of Redacted Coin (RDAC) is 130.65M USD . What was the highest price of Redacted Coin (RDAC)? As of 2025-06-05 , the highest price of Redacted Coin (RDAC) is 0.15766 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Redacted Coin (RDAC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Redacted Coin (RDAC) is $ 1.66M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

