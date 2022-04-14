Rubic (RBC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Rubic (RBC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Rubic (RBC) Information Rubic is a Cross-Chain Tech Aggregator for users and dApps. Rubic aggregates 40+ major blockchains, 90+ DEXs and bridges, and enables swapping of 15,500+ assets with the best rates, highest liquidity, and transaction speeds — in one click. Users can do it on https://app.rubic.exchange, but we also provide tools for dApps to enable cross-chain swaps (https://tools.rubic.exchange). Official Website: https://rubic.exchange/ Whitepaper: https://docs.rubic.finance/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3330bfb7332ca23cd071631837dc289b09c33333 Buy RBC Now!

Rubic (RBC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rubic (RBC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.96M $ 1.96M $ 1.96M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 165.28M $ 165.28M $ 165.28M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.078407 $ 0.078407 $ 0.078407 All-Time Low: $ 0.000481691209763859 $ 0.000481691209763859 $ 0.000481691209763859 Current Price: $ 0.01183 $ 0.01183 $ 0.01183 Learn more about Rubic (RBC) price

Rubic (RBC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rubic (RBC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RBC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RBC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RBC's tokenomics, explore RBC token's live price!

