PortugalNationalTeam (POR) Information One of the biggest names in world football, Portugal is the reigning European Champions and also won the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019. Six of Portugal’s 26-man squad for the Euros currently play for clubs from the Socios.com roster, including Captain Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia CF) and João Félix (Atlético de Madrid). Portugal National Team Fan Token (POR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Official Website: https://www.fpf.pt/pt/ Block Explorer: https://chiliscan.com/token/0xffad7930b474d45933c93b83a2802204b8787129 Buy POR Now!

PortugalNationalTeam (POR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PortugalNationalTeam (POR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.74M $ 3.74M $ 3.74M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 4.43M $ 4.43M $ 4.43M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 7.363 $ 7.363 $ 7.363 All-Time Low: $ 0.2656811220211176 $ 0.2656811220211176 $ 0.2656811220211176 Current Price: $ 0.8447 $ 0.8447 $ 0.8447 Learn more about PortugalNationalTeam (POR) price

PortugalNationalTeam (POR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PortugalNationalTeam (POR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand POR's tokenomics, explore POR token's live price!

