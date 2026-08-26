Pixels (PIXEL) Technical Analysis Today The Pixels Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PIXEL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Pixels's analysis below. Sign Up

Pixels (PIXEL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.004964 -- +3.80% +8.76% -24.72%

Pixels Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Pixels across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 5 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 9 Neutral 3 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.004961 0.004961 R2 0.004961 0.00496 R1 0.00496 0.00496 PP 0.00496 0.00496 S1 0.004959 0.004959 S2 0.004959 0.004959 S3 0.004958 0.004959

Pixels Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.17M $1.39 M $1.56 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.15 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.17 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.09M 7-Day Active Buys $0.80 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.89 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Pixels Capital Flow Net Inflow PIXELUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-25 -$0.04 M 0.01 2026-08-24 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-23 -$0.04 M 0.01 2026-08-22 -$0.07 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Pixels (PIXEL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Pixels price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume PIXEL / USDT $0.004964 $0.004964 $0.004964 -1.97% 11.18M (USDT) Trade