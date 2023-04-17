Dive deeper into how PEPE tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Overview

PEPE is a meme cryptocurrency with a total supply of 420.69 trillion tokens. It is designed for entertainment and meme culture, with no serious utility or governance features. The token contract is renounced, and liquidity provision tokens are burnt, ensuring no further changes to the contract or tokenomics.

Issuance Mechanism

Type: Fixed supply, no inflation or further minting.

Fixed supply, no inflation or further minting. Initial Mint: The entire supply of 420.69 trillion PEPE was minted at launch on April 17, 2023.

The entire supply of 420.69 trillion PEPE was minted at launch on April 17, 2023. Unlocking: 100% of the supply was unlocked instantly at genesis; there is no vesting or gradual release.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Amount (PEPE) % of Total Supply Notes Uniswap v3 Liquidity Pool 391,660,000,000,000 93.10% Provided as initial liquidity for trading on Uniswap v3. Reserve for CEX/Bridges 29,030,000,000,000 6.90% Reserved for centralized exchange listings, bridges, and additional liquidity pools. Team/Insiders 0 0% No allocation to team, advisors, or insiders. Public/Private Sale 0 0% No tokens sold in public or private sales; no fundraising via token sales.

Notable: The project team did not allocate any tokens to themselves, and there were no public or private sales.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Use: PEPE is primarily a meme token with no intrinsic utility or claim on profits, governance, or capital.

PEPE is primarily a meme token with no intrinsic utility or claim on profits, governance, or capital. Historical Use: Previously, holding PEPE granted access to the "Pepe Palace" Discord server, but this feature was discontinued as of December 15, 2024.

Previously, holding PEPE granted access to the "Pepe Palace" Discord server, but this feature was discontinued as of December 15, 2024. Current Use: The main interaction is trading on decentralized and centralized exchanges.

The main interaction is trading on decentralized and centralized exchanges. Incentives: There are no staking, liquidity mining, or reward mechanisms. Holding PEPE does not yield dividends, interest, or additional tokens.

Locking Mechanism

Locking: There is no locking or vesting mechanism. All tokens were unlocked at launch.

There is no locking or vesting mechanism. All tokens were unlocked at launch. Liquidity: Liquidity provision tokens were burnt, and contract ownership was renounced, ensuring no further changes or token minting.

Unlocking Time

Unlock Date Amount Unlocked (PEPE) % of Total Supply Allocation Group Unlock Type 2023-04-17 420,690,000,000,000 100% Community Cliff

All tokens were unlocked instantly at launch.

Supply Distribution and Concentration

Top 10 Holders: As of December 15, 2024, the top 10 Ethereum addresses hold ~41% of the total supply, with the largest being exchange wallets (e.g., Binance, OKX, Crypto.com).

As of December 15, 2024, the top 10 Ethereum addresses hold ~41% of the total supply, with the largest being exchange wallets (e.g., Binance, OKX, Crypto.com). Bridged Supply: A small portion is bridged to BNB Smart Chain and Arbitrum, each holding less than 0.03% of the total supply.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Fixed supply, all minted at launch Allocation 93.1% Uniswap v3 liquidity, 6.9% reserve for CEX/bridges, 0% team/insiders/sales Usage/Incentive No staking, rewards, or utility; previously Discord access (now discontinued) Locking None; all tokens unlocked at launch Unlocking 100% unlocked on April 17, 2023

Additional Notes

No Governance: There is no governance process or voting mechanism for PEPE holders.

There is no governance process or voting mechanism for PEPE holders. No Claims: Holding PEPE does not confer any rights to profits, capital, or project decisions.

Holding PEPE does not confer any rights to profits, capital, or project decisions. No Privacy Features: PEPE does not have privacy or anonymization mechanisms.

In summary: PEPE is a fully unlocked, fixed-supply meme token with no ongoing issuance, vesting, or incentive mechanisms. Its economics are intentionally simple, with all tokens available to the public from day one and no team or insider allocations. The token's value and activity are driven purely by market demand and meme culture.