PEPE

Pepe is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative Shiba,GME,Turbo,Ass,Floki,Moon Inu coins. The Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the memes. Pepe is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $PEPE is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $PEPE show you the way. In Lord Kek we trust.

NamePEPE

RankNo.28

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0013%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply420,689,899,653,543.56

Max Supply420,690,000,000,000

Total Supply420,689,899,653,543.56

Circulation Rate0.9999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000028247247045764,2024-12-09

Lowest Price0.000000000010627701,2023-04-14

Public BlockchainETH

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.