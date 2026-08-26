Ontology Gas (ONG) Technical Analysis Today The Ontology Gas Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ONG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ontology Gas's analysis below. Sign Up

Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.09227 -- +60.35% +101.46% +40.63%

Ontology Gas Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ontology Gas across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 3 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.09292 0.09277 R2 0.09277 0.09264 R1 0.09259 0.09256 PP 0.09244 0.09244 S1 0.09226 0.09231 S2 0.09211 0.09223 S3 0.09193 0.09211

Ontology Gas Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.40M $5.01 M $5.40 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $8.52 M 3-Day Active Sells $8.57 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $35.44 M 7-Day Active Sells $35.42 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Ontology Gas Capital Flow Net Inflow ONGUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.20 M 0.09 2026-08-25 $0.62 M 0.10 2026-08-24 $0.05 M 0.07 2026-08-23 -$0.34 M 0.07 2026-08-22 -$0.71 M 0.07 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Ontology Gas (ONG) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Ontology Gas price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ONG / USDT $0.09228 $0.09228 $0.09228 -7.80% 3.59M (USDT) Trade