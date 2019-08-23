Ontology Gas (ONG) Tokenomics
Ontology Gas (ONG) Information
ONG (Ontology Gas) is the second practical token of the ontology network, which represents the use right of the ontology network. The operation of Ontology requires the support of various nodes. Ontology guarantees the stability and security of the network by paying the ONG operation cost of various nodes. The ONG is the compensation for the contribution of the network.
Ontology Gas (ONG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ontology Gas (ONG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ontology Gas (ONG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ontology Gas (ONG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ONG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ONG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ONG's tokenomics, explore ONG token's live price!
How to Buy ONG
Interested in adding Ontology Gas (ONG) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ONG, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Ontology Gas (ONG) Price History
Analyzing the price history of ONG helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
ONG Price Prediction
Want to know where ONG might be heading? Our ONG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy Ontology Gas (ONG)
Amount
1 ONG = 0.1894 USD