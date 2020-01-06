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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Origin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Origin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Origin (OGN) Technical Analysis Today

Origin (OGN) Technical Analysis Today

The Origin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OGN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Origin's analysis below.

Origin (OGN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01791--+12.07%+6.79%-14.96%
Know more about Origin Price

Origin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Origin across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 3
Buy 6
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 1Buy 1
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 5Neutral 2Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01796
0.01794
R2
0.01794
0.01793
R1
0.01793
0.01792
PP
0.01791
0.01791
S1
0.0179
0.0179
S2
0.01788
0.01789
S3
0.01787
0.01788

Origin Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.12M
$1.47 M
$1.59 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.69 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.66 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.07M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.00 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.93 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Origin Capital Flow

Net InflowOGNUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-25$0.05 M0.02
2026-08-24-$0.02 M0.02
2026-08-23-$0.03 M0.02
2026-08-22-$0.02 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Origin

Trade Origin (OGN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Origin price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OGN/USDT
$0.01791
$0.01791$0.01791
-2.65%
3.19M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

OGN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OGN
OGN
USD
USD

1 OGN = 0.0179 USD