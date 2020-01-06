Origin (OGN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Origin (OGN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Origin (OGN) Information Origin Token (OGN) is Origin Protocol’s native governance and value accrual token. It promotes open economic access through a composable and multichain product suite that unlocks opportunities for yield generation across the space. Origin’s products are built to be permissionless and composable, allowing for integration with other DeFi primitives. Users can stake OGN for xOGN and earn a share of revenue generated by all of Origin’s products, cultivating a user-first platform. Official Website: https://www.originprotocol.com Whitepaper: https://www.originprotocol.com/litepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8207c1ffc5b6804f6024322ccf34f29c3541ae26 Buy OGN Now!

Origin (OGN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Origin (OGN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 42.97M $ 42.97M $ 42.97M Total Supply: $ 1.41B $ 1.41B $ 1.41B Circulating Supply: $ 696.37M $ 696.37M $ 696.37M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 86.98M $ 86.98M $ 86.98M All-Time High: $ 5.2226 $ 5.2226 $ 5.2226 All-Time Low: $ 0.04283790500370745 $ 0.04283790500370745 $ 0.04283790500370745 Current Price: $ 0.0617 $ 0.0617 $ 0.0617 Learn more about Origin (OGN) price

Origin (OGN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Origin (OGN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OGN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OGN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OGN's tokenomics, explore OGN token's live price!

Origin (OGN) Price History Analyzing the price history of OGN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore OGN Price History now!

OGN Price Prediction Want to know where OGN might be heading? Our OGN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OGN token's Price Prediction now!

