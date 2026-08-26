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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on NYM, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on NYM, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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NYM (NYM) Technical Analysis Today

NYM (NYM) Technical Analysis Today

The NYM Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NYM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about NYM's analysis below.

NYM (NYM) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01595---14.39%-8.55%-30.72%
Know more about NYM Price

NYM Capital Flow

Net InflowNYMUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-25-$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-24-$0.10 M0.02
2026-08-23-$2.02 M0.02
2026-08-22-$2.21 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade NYM (NYM) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live NYM price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NYM/USDT
$0.01599
$0.01599$0.01599
-3.13%
4.08M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

NYM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NYM
NYM
USD
USD

1 NYM = 0.01595 USD