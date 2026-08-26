Numeraire (NMR) Technical Analysis Today The Numeraire Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NMR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Numeraire's analysis below. Sign Up

Numeraire (NMR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $8.979 -- +14.16% +0.14% +2.85%

Numeraire Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Numeraire across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 4 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 0 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 8.9986 8.9933 R2 8.9933 8.9902 R1 8.9906 8.9883 PP 8.9853 8.9853 S1 8.9826 8.9822 S2 8.9773 8.9803 S3 8.9746 8.9773

Numeraire Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.10M $9.36 M $9.26 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.13 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.14 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.28 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.30 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Numeraire Capital Flow Net Inflow NMRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 9.09 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 9.19 2026-08-24 $0.01 M 9.10 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 9.13 2026-08-22 $0.02 M 8.97 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Numeraire (NMR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Numeraire price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume NMR / USDT $8.979 $8.979 $8.979 -2.26% 6.54K (USDT) Trade NMR / USDC $8.969 $8.969 $8.969 -2.19% 6.21K (USDT) Trade NMR / ETH $0.003699 $0.003699 $0.003699 0.00% 688.95 (USDT) Trade