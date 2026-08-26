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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Numeraire, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Numeraire, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Numeraire (NMR) Technical Analysis Today

Numeraire (NMR) Technical Analysis Today

The Numeraire Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NMR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Numeraire's analysis below.

Numeraire (NMR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$8.979--+14.16%+0.14%+2.85%
Know more about Numeraire Price

Numeraire Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Numeraire across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 4
Buy 10
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 7Neutral 0Buy 7
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
8.9986
8.9933
R2
8.9933
8.9902
R1
8.9906
8.9883
PP
8.9853
8.9853
S1
8.9826
8.9822
S2
8.9773
8.9803
S3
8.9746
8.9773

Numeraire Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.10M
$9.36 M
$9.26 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.13 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.14 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.28 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.30 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Numeraire Capital Flow

Net InflowNMRUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M9.09
2026-08-25$0.00 M9.19
2026-08-24$0.01 M9.10
2026-08-23$0.00 M9.13
2026-08-22$0.02 M8.97

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Numeraire

Trade Numeraire (NMR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Numeraire price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NMR/USDT
$8.979
$8.979$8.979
-2.26%
6.54K (USDT)
NMR/USDC
$8.969
$8.969$8.969
-2.19%
6.21K (USDT)
NMR/ETH
$0.003699
$0.003699$0.003699
0.00%
688.95 (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

NMR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NMR
NMR
USD
USD

1 NMR = 8.979 USD