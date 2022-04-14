Numeraire (NMR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Numeraire (NMR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Numeraire (NMR) Information Numeraire is an ERC20 Ethereum token. The source code to Numeraire's smart contract is publicly available. The Ethereum smart contract dictates there will never be more than 21 million Numeraire minted. Official Website: https://numer.ai/ Whitepaper: https://numer.ai/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x1776e1F26f98b1A5dF9cD347953a26dd3Cb46671

Numeraire (NMR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Numeraire (NMR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 69.75M $ 69.75M $ 69.75M Total Supply: $ 11.00M $ 11.00M $ 11.00M Circulating Supply: $ 7.63M $ 7.63M $ 7.63M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 100.53M $ 100.53M $ 100.53M All-Time High: $ 96.95 $ 96.95 $ 96.95 All-Time Low: $ 1.92766 $ 1.92766 $ 1.92766 Current Price: $ 9.139 $ 9.139 $ 9.139 Learn more about Numeraire (NMR) price

Numeraire (NMR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Numeraire (NMR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NMR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NMR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NMR's tokenomics, explore NMR token's live price!

How to Buy NMR Interested in adding Numeraire (NMR) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NMR, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.

Numeraire (NMR) Price History Analyzing the price history of NMR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

NMR Price Prediction Want to know where NMR might be heading? Our NMR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

