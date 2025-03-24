NIL

Nillion is a permissionless network that redefines secure decentralized data storage and computation for AI and blockchains. The network creates the novel ability for decentralized AI and blockchains to be able to store and process data without seeing it, unlocking a significant white space. Nillion has a suite of application tools – nilAI, nilVM, and nilDB. The tools allow developers to build private data applications.

NameNIL

RankNo.397

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)8.34%

Circulation Supply195,150,000

Max Supply

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.9515934002951024,2025-03-24

Lowest Price0.3257085641683966,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainNILLION

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

