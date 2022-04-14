Nil Token (NIL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nil Token (NIL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nil Token (NIL) Information Nillion is a permissionless network that redefines secure decentralized data storage and computation for AI and blockchains. The network creates the novel ability for decentralized AI and blockchains to be able to store and process data without seeing it, unlocking a significant white space. Nillion has a suite of application tools – nilAI, nilVM, and nilDB. The tools allow developers to build private data applications. Official Website: https://www.nillion.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.nillion.com/ Block Explorer: https://mintscan.io/nillion

Nil Token (NIL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nil Token (NIL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 59.95M $ 59.95M $ 59.95M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 195.15M $ 195.15M $ 195.15M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 2.8799 $ 2.8799 $ 2.8799 All-Time Low: $ 0.24213157208932268 $ 0.24213157208932268 $ 0.24213157208932268 Current Price: $ 0.3072 $ 0.3072 $ 0.3072 Learn more about Nil Token (NIL) price

Nil Token (NIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nil Token (NIL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NIL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NIL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NIL's tokenomics, explore NIL token's live price!

